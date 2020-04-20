1  of  3
Symphoria Orchestra Shares Musical Joy Virtually

Arts organizations and performers are finding innovative ways to engage with their audiences during social distancing. Central New York’s Orchestra has started a virtual way to perform from their homes, and bring musical joy to people online.

Symphoria Orchestra found creative solutions to adjust performances during the pandemic. Using costume changes and playing duets, members of Symphoria, like violinist Noemi Milaoradovic and principal bass player Spencer Phillips, have continued to virtually keep audiences wanting more.

To watch online performances by Symphoria, visit ExperienceSymphoria.com

