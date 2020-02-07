Symphoria Pops Conductor Sean O’Loughlin on Significance of Music In Movies

Symphoria Pops conductor, Sean O’Loughlin is no stranger to producing movie music. He sat down with Sistina and TeNesha to share a few of his experiences and how the music in a movie can evoke many different emotions.

Symphoria’s Movies and the Masters is a show that will showcase movie themes with great melodies from the classical music repertoire and a multi-media experience. It features Lisa Dondlinger on violin and Sean O’Loughlin as conductor. The performance is March 21 at 7:30 pm at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Concert Theater. For tickets and information call 315-299-5598 or visit ExperienceSymphoria.org.