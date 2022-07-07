(WSYR-TV) — If you have a lawn chair or a blanket, you’re in luck this summer! After a short hiatus, Symphoria’s traveling summer concert series is back and ready for another season of bringing their music to you.

Coming to five unique locations in Central New York this week, Symphoria is set to offer free concerts for anyone who is interested in attending. While the group typically welcomes patrons to the Civic Center in downtown Syracuse, conductor and CNY native Sean O’Loughlin is setting his sights on Hamilton to ring in the season.

“Family is a top priority so being able to celebrate this music in a family atmosphere, which is what Symphoria is all about, we’re not just musicians on the stage we’re musicians that are a part of this community– whether we grew up here and are still here, it’s been apart of the fabric of who we are, so having that chance and that opportunity is really exciting,” O’Loughlin says.

No ticket purchase is necessary to attend. For more information and a full schedule visit experiencesymphoria.org.