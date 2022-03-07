Colorectal cancer is one of the nation’s leading cancer killers, which is why raising awareness of it and the available screenings and treatments is so important.

“I think the important thing is just to be aware that it is happening and that it can happen even if you are at a younger age and watching out for warning signs or being aware of your family history ends up being an important thing” says Dr. Joseph Valentino, Assistant Professor of Surgery at Upstate.

Upstate Cancer Center is helping bring awareness of the cancer during March, which is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Doctors say in most cases, the earliest stages of colorectal cancer have no symptoms.

As the cancer progresses, the two most common symptoms are changes in bowel movements and blood in stool.

Changes in bowel habits may include:

Alternating between diarrhea and constipation

Increased frequency of bowel movements

A feeling of incomplete bowel movements—tenesmus

Stool that is narrower than normal (like a pencil) or that is differently shaped than normal

Increase in intestinal discomfort, including cramping pain, gas, and/or bloating

Intestinal discomfort that is not relieved by bowel movements

In the case of bleeding, blood that is visible may appear as:

Red blood from the rectum during a bowel movement without other anal symptoms, such as itching, pain, or lumps

Stool that is streaked with red blood

Stool that is dark, tarry, or black

Advanced symptoms can include abdominal pain, decreased appetite, unintended weight loss, intense fatigue, and pain in the abdomen, back or bones.

It should be noted that people with these symptoms do not necessarily have cancer, as many other medical conditions cause similar symptoms. Your doctor can help you best determine the cause.

Colonoscopies and other testing can be done to check for colorectal cancer. Screenings are now suggested to be started at age 45.

“The majority of the population that gets this, I think this is an important point, is still going to be the older population” says Dr. Valentino. “But as we’ve been making headway in that group, particularly as we implement all of these screening mechanisms and hopefully get increasing compliance, we have been noticing that some younger patients have been developing cancer at an increased rate.”

That’s why it is so critical for people with symptoms to talk with their doctor and be tested. Early detection is especially important when it comes to colorectal cancers.

Click here to visit the Upstate Cancer Center’s website, which is full of helpful information on many cancers, including colorectal cancers. You can also request an appointment with a doctor.