Chef Brooke Beavsky has taken her culinary talents to a whole new level as she was on Food Network’s “Chopped”.

While she didn’t win, the Syracuse alum said she has always been interested in food. Brooke mentions growing up near Springfield, MA where about 30% of the children go food insecure, she was inspired to teach people about healthy diets and cook affordably. For her undergraduate, she pursued Product Development and Food Studies at Syracuse University and later went to culinary school.

During her time on Chopped, she says, “It was definitely cutthroat. The cameras are real, the judging is real. Nothing is staged.”

Brooke enjoys being creative with ingredients as a chef and makes healthy food approachable. She makes an Arugula Salad with Dates, Feta, Honey Turmeric Almonds, and a Pomegranate Balsamic Dressing.

Ingredients:

4 cups arugula

pitted medjool dates

feta or vegan feta

1/2 cup unsalted raw almonds, chopped

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp honey

For the Pomegranate Balsamic Dressing (8 servings):

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup pomegranate juice

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp honey

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp oregano

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

Salt and pepper

Recipe:

Cut the medjool dates in half and broil on parchment paper for 3 minutes until slightly crispy and caramelized.

Toss the almonds in the honey and turmeric.

Lay almonds on a lined baking sheet and bake at 350F for 10 minutes, until just toasted.

Combine all dressing ingredients and set aside. Assemble salad with arugula, dates, feta and honey turmeric almonds.

Top with Pomegranate Balsamic Dressing. Enjoy!

To learn more about Brooke and to see what she is up to visit her online at, InTheKitchenWithChefBae.com.