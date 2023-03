(WSYR-TV) — The Irish community has strong ties in Central New York since ‘The Great Famine’ of the 1840s drove immigrants to our region. Many of them were members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Michael Lehmann is the President of the Syracuse chapter of the AOH and joined Bridge Street this St. Patrick’s Day to talk about his Irish heritage and the AOH.

You can find out more about the Ancient Order of Hibernians here in Syracuse you can head to SYRAOH.com.