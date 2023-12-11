(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has some very talented musicians. Each year the Syracuse Area Music Awards recognizes that talent.

If you’d like your work to be considered this year, now is the time to submit it. The deadline is January 5, 2024.

Dave Frisina is a SAMMY lifetime achievement award winner, and host of Soulshine radio on-line. He joined Bridge Street to talk about the awards and what musicians need to know ahead of the submission deadline.

To learn more visit: www.SyracuseAreaMusic.com/submissions