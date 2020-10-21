Syracuse Area Music Awards Going Virtual in 2021

With so much uncertainty around live performances and big gatherings, the Syracuse Area Music Awards are being proactive with a plan to virtually live-stream the 2021 ceremony.

SAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Dave Frisina of TheRebelRocks.com will serve as the emcee and says that despite the major change, local music will continue to be celebrated.

Entries will all be done online and accepted from December 1st through January 6th. Artists choose one category they want to be judged in and no physical entries will be accepted. To make a submission and get more information visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.

