Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival Celebrates 50 Years

Syracuse’s Arts & Crafts Festival is the longest-running festival in downtown Syracuse — it also happens to be the first to return to downtown post-pandemic!

This year also marks 50 years for the event. You can take part in the event Friday, July 23rd from 10 am to 6 pm and both Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 from 10 am to 5 pm. It’s happening in the area of East Onondaga, East Jefferson, and Montgomery Streets, near the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

You can learn more at DowntownSyracuse.com and you can find Russel and RuseelSpillmann.com.