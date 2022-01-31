Syracuse Auto Expo returns to the Oncenter

The Syracuse Auto Expo is returning in 2022!

The longtime event – one of oldest shows of its kind in the United States – will take place February 10 to 13 at the Oncenter in downtown Syracuse. It was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite many dealers lacking vehicles on their lots, the Auto Expo will have them for people to check out.

“Inventories obviously been short and a lot of people have been hearing about that” says Rich Burritt, President of the Syracuse Auto Dealers Association. “We’re doing the best we can and most often the inventory is selling before it lands or as it lands on our lot. So, we can’t build the supply. So, that’s why the auto show is so important, because we’re able to get this inventory together. The dealer networks have been phenomenal scraping together what we have to put a good show together.”

Attendees will find hundreds of vehicles spread out in two buildings and on three floors at the Oncenter. See cars, trucks, SUVs, commercial vehicles, upscale imports and luxury vehicles. There will also be electric vehicles on display and people to explain how they work.

Burritt – who owns Burritt Motors in Oswego – says those looking to purchase a new vehicle should do their research and once they decide on one, should expect to order it and wait for it to arrive. In most cases, the days of going to a dealership and driving a new car off the lot is not something that is possible at this time.

The Syracuse Auto Expo is planned for:

Thursday, February 10: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, February 11: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 12: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 13: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $10

Seniors: $7

Children (6-12 yrs.): $3

Age 5 and under: Free

Parking is free at the Oncenter garage and at the State Street parking lot.

All attendees will be required to follow any COVID-19 protocols in place at the time.

Click here for more information about this year’s Syracuse Auto Expo.

Tickets are also on sale for the annual Charity Preview event, which raises money for local charities through a special evening at the Syracuse Auto Expo. This year it is planned for Wednesday, February 9. Click here for more information.