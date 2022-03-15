SMV Recruiting LLC, a Syracuse based company has launched a new division dedicated to brewers across the country.

Founder Stephanie Vavonese says it’s an industry she’s really passionate about. “We are thrilled to be the only specialized recruiting firm in the field. It’s an industry I am passionate about. The people are great plus it’s an energetic and growing industry.”

Brew Recruit was set to launch in 2020, but due to Covid, it was put on hold. Vavonese, a Syracuse native, started SMV Recruiting in 2017. She spent her first three years recruiting in a variety of industries and slowly began specializing in the beer industry.

“We realized there was not a firm specialized in the brewing industry and made it our goal to make the field our niche,” she says.

Vavonese has recruited master brewers and executive staff for some of the most respected craft breweries in the country and works with breweries across the country on all levels of their hiring need. Some of those positions include positions on the manufacturing plant floor, back-office support and executive team members.

To learn more about the new division, visit BrewRecruit.com. You can also visit SMVRecuriting.com to learn more about the work that Stephanie does and how she can help you.