(WSYR-TV) — Steve Infanti and Bridge Street producer Laura Koch talk about the Bills, Syracuse basketball, holiday travel and a fascinating story about frozen embryos.

The Bills and Lions are foes this week. Tomorrow they will play against one another in a Thanksgiving day showdown. However, as a thank you to the city of Detroit and the Lions organization for hosting the Bills and Browns game, which had to be moved because of last week’s epic snowstorm, the Bills announced they are donating $20,000 to the Lions Foundation. They also sent the team a Tim Hortons breakfast.

They also called on the Bills Mafia to follow their lead. So, if you would like to donate you can head to detroitlions.com/community/donate.

As the holidays approach, flying is expected to be extremely busy at the airports. On Monday, TSA screened at least 2.5 million travelers, which comes as airlines still struggle to adjust to labor shortages. Sunday could be even busier as folks heads home.

One family welcomed twins to the world recently, but not in a traditional way. The twins were born after their embryos were frozen for 30 years, which is the longest record of doing this, that we know of. The previous known record holder was Molly Gibson, born in 2020 from an embryo that had been frozen for nearly 27 years. Molly took the record from her sister Emma, who was born from an embryo that had been frozen for 24 years.

