(WSYR-TV) — Coming of age can be difficult. Tack on the pandemic, and today’s children have a lot on their minds and hearts, and through the power of writing and storytelling, one author is doing her part to help children here in Syracuse and kids across the country.

Susan Steinman is the author of the “Alex and Ace” adventure series, which aims to help young people understand themselves and their thought process as they come of age.

You can order your copies of the Alex and Ace Adventure Series by visiting Susan’s official website at SusanSteinman.com. If you’re an educator in the Syracuse area and are interested in facilitating an author/school visit with Susan in the new year, you can connect with her via her official website as well.

You can also purchase Susan’s books on Amazon. “Alex and Ace – The Adventure on the River of Grass” can be purchased here. “Alex and Ace – The Adventure of the Purple Pendant” can be purchased here.