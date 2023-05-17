(WSYR-TV) — Since March of last year, the City of Syracuse in partnership with 1199 created the C.A.R.E.S. program, which stands for CHW’s Accessing Resources for Equity in Syracuse.

The mission of the program is to provide a bridge between the Syracuse community and health systems to build trust. This is done by informing the Syracuse community about the importance of taking COVID-19 safety precautions, addressing vaccine hesitancy, and provide assistance with navigating health and social services systems.

Syracuse C.A.R.E.S. provides information to residents on vaccination information/updates, food resources, housing resources, and providing linkage to DSS programs. As of this month, the C.A.R.E.S program has provided resources to over forty-five hundred residents. Additionally, Syracuse C.A.R.E.S have partnered with thirty-five organizations within the City of Syracuse.

C.A.R.E.S. is planning a community education event on May 20 located at 486 W. Onondaga Street in Syracuse. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.