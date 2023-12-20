(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City Ballet’s production of the “The Nutcracker” is a favorite tradition for many folks across Central New York, but this year, things were a little different behind the scenes.

Claims have been made against Caroline Sheridan, artistic director for the Syracuse City Ballet, about there being a toxic and unsafe work environment leading up to the annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

A human resources investigation has now concluded that no material evidence of an unsafe work environment was found under Caroline Sheridan’s direction. The report also stated that due to boycotting of the production, “The Nutcracker” yielded substantially lower ticket sales than in previous years, and will thus result in changes for the ballet company for the remainder of the season.

Controversy arose regarding the show just over a month ago, when several of the dancers participating in “The Nutcracker” went on strike and were subsequently fired. Caroline Sheridan was placed on administrative leave. The dancers went on strike due to their claim that the work environment was hostile.

Caroline Sheridan is now coming forward as a result of this conclusion to share her thoughts on what happened leading up to Syracuse City Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.”