(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse City Ballet presents the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” this weekend, but the story behind the scenes has overshadowed the holiday tradition on stage.

The Syracuse City Ballet recently fired five of their eight dancers involved in the production. One employee was placed on administrative leave as well. This came after the dancers went on strike over what they claimed was a hostile work environment.

Melissa Minjares is the executive director of Syracuse City Ballet and she is spreading the word about what’s happening with the production, and how the organization is moving forward after the events of the past two weeks. She is encouraging folks to come out and see the show and support those who worked hard to make the show happen, despite the challenges that have arisen along the way.

The Syracuse City Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” is set for this weekend, with evening performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit SyracuseCityBallet.com.