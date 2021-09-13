Syracuse City Ballet Presents ‘Peter & The Wolf’

The Syracuse City Ballet presents its rendition of Peter & the Wolf on September 18th and 19th at the Syracuse Inner Harbor Amphitheatre. Peter & the Wolf is family-friendly production and one of the most frequently performed classical ballet pieces.

Aldo Kattón, interim artistic director, and Felipe Panama, company dancer, speak to the “joy of coming back to live performances” and all of the “hard work that goes into making [the ballet] look effortless.”

The show will be performed at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 18th, and Sunday, September 19th. The show is 45 minutes long. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Tickets can be reserved online at syracusecityballet.com. Masks are strongly encouraged for theatergoers.