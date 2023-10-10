(WSYR-TV) — If you enjoy going to a show and feeling like you’re part of the performance, the Syracuse City Ballet has just the performance for you.

October 13-15, they are presenting ‘Rhythm & Ballet. Artistic Director Caroline Sheridan joined Bridge Street Tuesday to tell us all about it.

“(It’s) an unique performance set in an intimate black box theater. (Bringing) an immersive experience for the audience, where they can feel like they are part of the performance,” Sheridan said.

Tickets for ‘Rhythm & Ballet’ can be purchased at SyracuseCityBallet.com or by calling the Box Office at 315-883-0327.

To find out more about ‘Rhythm and Ballet’ or other upcoming performances, head to SyracuseCityBallet.com.