Syracuse City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” Returns to the Stage

The tale of a magical Christmas Eve is brought to life through beautiful dance, dazzling costumes, and colorful scenery in Syracuse City Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker.”

Artistic Director and Co-Founder Kathleen Rathbun says that for the first time since they began performing the holiday favorite ten years ago, Syracuse City Ballet will feature ten professional company dancers in the show.

“We love to make it fresh and new,” she says. “So it’s all fresh and the choreography is pumped up.”

Company Dancer Jo-Ann Burke is from Connecticut and made her way to Syracuse City Ballet for a contract this year. She’s no stranger to “The Nutcracker” but says that even though the story stays the same, the ideas and direction is always new and interesting.

“Every Nutcracker is the same but also very different so it’s nice to see Kathleen’s rendition of it,” she adds.

The show features varying aspects of dance and many fun and exciting dance numbers. The music is also entertaining and the company has worked hard to create a captivating show for the whole family to see.

“The minute the music starts, I just love it. I have a lot of fun with the kids and I love to throw jokes in whenever I can,” Rathbun says. “So we have new magic this year and I just think that the whole thing together is the perfect event.”

The Syracuse City Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker is happening on November 30th and December 1st at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.

They will also host a sensory friendly show on Tuesday November, 26th at 12:30pm. That performance will offer extra lighting, safe spaces for audience members and a new way to offer everyone the opportunity to see the production.

For tickets and information about all performances, visit SyracuseCityBallet.com/Nutcracker.