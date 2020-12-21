Syracuse City School District Making Sure No Kid Goes Hungry

The Syracuse City School District is making sure no kid goes hungry this holiday season.

They are offering free 5-day bulk meal kits for children under the age of 18 in the community. The grab and go kits feature a variety of produce along with recipe cards for easy preparation. Pickup for the meal kits start Tuesday, December 22nd through Wednesday, December 23rd from 9:30-1pm

For more information one the meal kits and locations you can visit, SyracuseCitySchools.com click on Departments, Food and Nutrition then Meal Pickup Sites.