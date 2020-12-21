Syracuse City School District Making Sure No Kid Goes Hungry

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The Syracuse City School District is making sure no kid goes hungry this holiday season.  

They are offering free 5-day bulk meal kits for children under the age of 18 in the community.  The grab and go kits feature a variety of produce along with recipe cards for easy preparation. Pickup for the meal kits start Tuesday, December 22nd through Wednesday, December 23rd from 9:30-1pm 

For more information one the meal kits and locations you can visit, SyracuseCitySchools.com click on Departments, Food and Nutrition then Meal Pickup Sites.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected