(WSYR-TV) — All of Central New York was shaken by the senseless killing of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz earlier this month. Taylor Sourwine, Brexialee’s former third grade teacher at Seymour Dual Language Academy, knew Brexialee well and has been determined to make a difference ever since the news broke.

Taylor was Brexialee’s 3rd Grade Teacher at Seymour Dual Language Academy and is the co-owner and co-founder of Syracuse Clothing Company. She wanted to do something in support of the family during this difficult time, so she decided to sell cuffed beanie hats with a special design for Brexialee.

Brexialee loved Syracuse, and Taylor says she would want everyone to be warm in the winter. That was Syracuse Clothing Company’s reason for choosing a winter hat in her honor.

The hats supporting Brexialee’s family can be purchased on Syracuse Clothing Company’s website in six different colors. All of the profits will go back to the Torres-Ortiz family. Purchase a hat at syrclothingco.com/collections.