Syracuse Cooperative Market Opens New Location In Downtown Syracuse

The Syracuse Cooperative Market has been a staple in the Westcott neighborhood since the 1970s and now they have just opened their second location.

Now a new resident of the Salt City Market the Co-op is downtown Syracuse’s only full-service grocery store. From produce and bulk products, you can find everything you would normally find at a normal grocery store.

General Manager Jeremy DeChario, says their produce is what sets that apart from others. The market exclusively sources ingredients from local and national farmers along the East Coast.

The Co-op is open to the public, but they do offer a voluntary membership. To join you pay a one-time fee of $100 and it is fully refundable. The newest location was 100% financed by its members.

“Without our Co-op members we wouldn’t exist as a store, so the greatest benefit to membership is that the Co-op exists for everyone to use.” Jeremy DeChario

The Syracuse Cooperative Market have locations in Wescott and Downtown. Their newest location is in the Salt City Market at 484 South Salina Street. They are open 7 days a week from 8am-9pm

You can learn more and visit them online at Syracuse.coop.