(WSYR-TV) — It should be a great day to be outside this Saturday, and thankfully, the Syracuse Corvette Club is giving folks a good reason to enjoy the nice weather.

There’s a homecoming, of sorts, as East Syracuse Chevrolet welcomes back Corvettes and classic cars to raise money for local charity David’s Refuge.

East Syracuse Chevrolet’s new owners are continuing the Corvette and Classic Car Show this year, keeping up with the club’s tradition and commitment to help the community.

David’s Refuge is a non-profit agency providing care to caregivers.

This year, the show is highlighting over 200 classic cars. The event will also feature music and refreshments.

The classic car show is set for tomorrow, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, you can visit SyracuseCorvetteClub.com or DavidsRefuge.org.