(WSYR-TV) — The weather is looking pretty good tomorrow, and downtown Syracuse has the perfect event to get your blood pumping all for a great cause. Operation Northern Comfort runs the Crawfish Festival at Clinton Square to pay for their work helping out after natural disasters.

Syracuse Crawfish Festival supports Operation Northern Comfort- it is the primary source of our operating dollars. ONC is a 100% volunteer nonprofit helping people in need by building ramps and making home modifications so they are safer and accessible. In 2022 alone ONC completed 42 projects for folks in CNY. ONC has built and delivered over 1,500 Desks4Kids and 300 Bookshelves4Kids in need. ONC just completed disaster relief service trip #64 to Fort Myers, FL to help with rehabilitation after Hurricane Ian. ONC was founded in 2006 to help with recovery after Hurricane Katrina.

The Syracuse Crawfish Festival is happening tomorrow, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Clinton Square. It is free to enter.

Food stands include authentic Louisiana crawfish & shrimp boil, Cajun Café, beignets, crawfish mac & cheese, clams, hotdogs, sausage sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, and walking tacos.

The festival will also include food and beverage trucks, a Kids Zone, and over 50 crafters.

Two stages will be present with live music and dance featuring C’est Bon Cajun Dance Band, Letizia and the Z Band, The Fabulous Ripcords, and Brass Inc.

Learn more about the festival at operationnc.org/crawfish-festival.