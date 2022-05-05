The Syraucse Crunch season continues with a playoff run for the first time in three years. The Crunch are set to face off against the Laval Rocket starting Friday, May 6th and ahead of the matchup, Team Owner Howard Dolgon is boasting about his team’s success this season.

The Crunch finished second in the division giving them home-ice advantage for the North Division Semifinals. Head Coach Ben Groulx passed Gary Agnew for the most wins as head coach in franchise history. Howard says everyone’s efforts this year are certainly something to be proud of leading into the semifinals.

The Syracuse Crunch have their first game of the best of five series at home on Friday, May 6th. Tickets are available online and can also be purchased in person at Guest Services, located behind section 222 on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena. You can also purchase tickets by calling 315-472-4444.

