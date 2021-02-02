Syracuse Crunch is Back on The Ice

Good news for hockey fans as the Syracuse Crunch has made a return to the ice for the 2021 season.

It’s been a long time coming for the AHL team, who had to put their season on hold back in March of 2020 out of precaution with COVID-19. The Syracuse Crunch owner, Howard Dolgon tells us while there won’t be fans in the building he’s excited “to have the players back on the ice and brand back out there.”

The decision took a lot of work and with help from the Syracuse Crunch’s partners in Tampa with the Tampa Bay Lighting they were able to get the season started. While you cannot attend the games in person, fans can still be in the stills with the Syracuse Crunch cardboard cutout program.

For more information you can visit SyracuseCrunch.com