Syracuse Crunch is Back on The Ice

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Good news for hockey fans as the Syracuse Crunch has made a return to the ice for the 2021 season.   

It’s been a long time coming for the AHL team, who had to put their season on hold back in March of 2020 out of precaution with COVID-19. The Syracuse Crunch owner, Howard Dolgon tells us while there won’t be fans in the building he’s excited “to have the players back on the ice and brand back out there.”  

The decision took a lot of work and with help from the Syracuse Crunch’s partners in Tampa with the Tampa Bay Lighting they were able to get the season started.  While you cannot attend the games in person, fans can still be in the stills with the Syracuse Crunch cardboard cutout program.

For more information you can visit SyracuseCrunch.com  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected