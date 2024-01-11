(WSYR-TV) — The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has created a fun tradition of sports teams playing matinee games which allows local youth to attend.

The Syracuse Crunch take part in that tradition, and for the second straight year they’ve partnered up with the Onondaga County Public Libraries for a “OCPL Day.”

“There will be tables set up, prizes given out, donations can be made to the SYR Reading Runway as you enter the stadium and people can sign up for library cards,” OCPL Communications Director Tom Walters said.

Monday’s game versus Utica will drop the puck at 1 pm. Tickets for kids are $7, adults are $20. You can purchase them at SyracuseCrunch.com.

You can also learn more about our counties libraries at OnLib.org.