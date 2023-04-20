(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch is still looking for its first Calder Cup Championship and they begin their march this Friday when they begin their series with the Rochester Americans. Lukas Favale joins us today to talk more about it.

Lukas Favale is the Crunch’s Play-By-Play Announcer. He talks about his experience being the play-by-play announcer for the Crunch and the differences between calling games during the regular season versus the playoffs. He is very excited to see how the season will play out.

The North Division Semifinals begin tomorrow, April 21, at 7:00pm at the Upstate Medical University Arena. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit SyracuseCrunch.com or call (315) 473-4444.