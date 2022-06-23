A year in the making, the Downtown Syracuse mural celebrating native CNY athletes is nearly finished.

Frank Malfitano, head of the mural project, says he’s thrilled that the area is able to honor the four local legends Breanna Stewart, Earl Lloyd Jr., Dolph Schayes, and Manny Breland. “We couldn’t be prouder, he adds.

Mural painter Jonas Never has been working hard on the piece of art since last year. He’s painted the mural all by himself, entirely with spray paint. Using four photographs, Jonas Never has made the vision come to life. The project was funded by private donations from members of the community.

To see the new piece of art folks are calling “The Mount Rushmore of Syracuse Basketball,” head to the Monroe Building at 333 East Onondaga Street in downtown Syracuse.