(WSYR-TV) — It can be a little tricky at times to get kids interested in reading, but one local husband/wife duo has just published a graphic novel for kids that may offer some help.

Kevin and Rebecca Kelly, also known as P. Knuckle Jones, have published “Finder’s Creatures: Case #1 Bog Gone” for kids ages 7 to 10.

Finder is a second grader and frog who starts up a detective agency with her friends Keeper (a turtle) and Chopper (a beaver) to solve mysteries in Belly Acre Bog. The loveable trio experiences relatable feelings like fear, eagerness, determination and uncertainty as they persevere to solve even the most confusing puzzles.

The book can help its readers learn about problem solving, confronting the unknown, and can help them practice their reading skills.

The graphic novel has received positive reviews on Kirkus and School Library Journal. It was also picked as an Amazon “Best Book of August for Ages 6-8.”

There will be a book signing at Barnes & Noble in Dewitt this Saturday, Aug. 12 starting at 1 p.m. You can find the book on penguinrandomhouse.com. You can also purchase it on Amazon.