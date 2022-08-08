(WSYR-TV) — It’s almost time for college students to move in for the fall semester. At Syracuse University, that means the iconic Goon Squad will be in action. This year, over 500 returning student leaders will be helping new students move in.

The Syracuse Goon Squad is a program made to help students feel welcomed into their new home on campus. The university is very proud of this tradition as it is now in its 78th year.

Syracuse University also offers a program called “Citrus in the City” during move-in season. The event is a food festival in Downtown Syracuse featuring local restaurants and food vendors.

While the list of Goon Squad volunteers has been finalized, there is no doubt that any student can reach out to Carrie Abbott, Director of New Student and Family Programs, to become involved in helping first year students acclimate.

