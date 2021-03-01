Syracuse Grad Pens Book to Find Purpose and Live Your Best Life

While we are approaching the one-year mark of living in a COVID-19 world, many are still dealing with loss, sadness and fear.

Wanting to help others trust their own gut and find their self-worth, Syracuse University grad, Shannon Algeo has written his first book, “Trust Your Truth”. Algeo suggests to take time for yourself to listen to your own mind to hear your inner voice. Shannon is also a host of a podcast, “Soul-Feed” and explains he learned through making mistakes, his past relationships to create his own personal development book.

For more information you can find “Trust Your Truth” in book stores and online at TrustYourTruthBook.com and for more about Shannon you can find him ShannonAlgeo.com.