Construction workers are at a high risk for heart disease. This is in part because 1 in 4 workers are obese, nearly half don’t get enough exercise, 1 in 4 workers use tobacco and 1 in 25 workers have diabetes. To raise awareness, the American Heart Association is hosting the event ‘Hard Hats with Heart’

While it’s often easiest for workers to eat food while on-the-go, it’s not the best for workers’ health. The goal of the event is to teach the importance of proper nutrition and getting enough exercise.

“We’re just trying to create awareness around that eighty percent of heart disease is preventable through diet and exercise,” said Denise McGraw, the American Heart Association Heart Walk Director.

Many construction workers have long hours, so they don’t have the time to exercise or pack nutritious lunches.

“Bringing that awareness of heart health to them and healthy eating habits is something that we would like to do,” said Al Marzullo, ‘Hard Hats with Heart’ Chairman.

Syracuse Hard Hats with Hearts is happening Wednesday, February 5th inside the Embassy Suites by Hilton at Destiny USA located at 311 West Hiawatha Blvd. in Syracuse. Registration and networking begin at 4:00pm, followed by a dinner buffet at 5:30pm and a presentation at 6:15pm.

For more information and tickets visit https://ahasyracuse.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20192020SyracuseHardHatswithHeart/tabid/1068789/Default.aspx.