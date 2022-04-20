This Sunday marks the return of a longtime tradition in Central New York, The Syracuse Heart Challenge. Long known as the Heart Walk, the event raises money and awareness to fight the nation’s number one killer, heart disease and stroke.

This year’s Inspirational Honoree is Chloe Burian, a young woman with Marfan Syndrome, a condition that affects all parts of the human body, including the heart. Chole’s mom, Audrey, joined event chair Keri Sweet Zavaglia, in urging Central New Yorkers to get involved, and more importantly, to get healthy.

The Syracuse Heart Challenge is Sunday, April 24, from 9:00am to 12:00pm at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College. To register or learn more, visit SyracuseHeartWalk.org. That’s where you can also make a donation, if you can’t make it out for the event but would like to help.