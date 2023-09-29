(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse International Film Festival started as a small effort in a place with a lot of film fans. Now, twenty years later, Central New York has become a legitimate hub of film-making. The Syracuse International Film Festival is going strong.

Film Festival President Michelle DiBernardo shares details on what to expect.

The festival runs through next weekend at sites around the community. Highlights include a Q&A with Lisa Lampanelli tonight at the Redhouse and an evening with Alec Baldwin tomorrow at Mohegan Manor in Baldwinsville.

For tickets and more information, visit syracusefilmfest.com.