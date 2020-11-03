Syracuse International Film Festival Readjusts Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Syracuse International Film Festival will return with a different format in the midst of the global pandemic. Together with public television WCNY, the festival will show this year’s entries on the air and online November 5th through the 8th and November 12th through the 15th.

Films will be spread across channel 24, WCNY’s ‘Create’ Channel and through their website. To learn more about this year’s event, visit Syrfilm.org and WCNY.org/filmfestival.

