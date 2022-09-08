(WSYR-TV) — September has become known for cultural celebrations here in Central New York, and the first weekend after Labor Day belongs to the Irish.

The Syracuse Irish Festival takes over Clinton Square tomorrow and Saturday, and it’s back in full force with two stages and lots of fun. Marty Cahill is chairing the festival, and he’s sharing all the details.

The festival was much more low-key last year as Syracuse was still transitioning from a lifestyle during the pandemic. This year, it’s in full swing, just like old times. Two bands are coming to ‘Cuse all the way from Ireland, and two will be heading our way from Canada.

Sir Elton John Happy Hour will be on Saturday afternoon, where some of the bands will be putting an “Irish” slant on some Elton John songs.

The Syracuse Irish Festival is happening from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10 at Clinton Square in Downtown Syracuse. For more information, visit SyracuseIrishFestival.com.