(WSYR-TV) — Did you know the City of Syracuse has its own flag? Don’t worry, Steve didn’t either.

Well, Syracuse, along with Adapt CNY, is looking to redesign the flag and it would like your help. The Syracuse Flag Initiative is accepting designs through February 17th.

The initiative is hosting two public design sessions, one on January 19, at the Southwest Community Center, and another January 24, at the Northeast Community Center. At these sessions, you can talk to members of the Syracuse Flag Committee and design your own flag and submit it.

Design forms and more information can be found at SyracuseFlag.com. A final design will then be recommended to the Syracuse Common Council in June.