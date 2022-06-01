Founder and Executive Producer of the Syracuse Jazz Fest Frank Malfitano talks about two projects near and dear to his heart: the return of Jazz Fest and the Downtown Mural Project.

A year in the making, the mural is on East Onondaga Street, where you can watch the artists make the vision come to life. The mural honors folks from Syracuse who fought for human rights and social justice on a national level. The goal is to complete the mural in time for this year’s Syracuse Jazz Fest.

Speaking of, the festival is back in action taking place downtown for the first time in many years. While the festival was hindered by COVID-19 and other obstacles, there’s no stopping it this year.

“The fact that we’re coming back after a five-year hiatus, and after COVID, and the fact that we’re coming back downtown, it’s gonna be a pretty big deal,” says Frank.

This year’s festival begins Thursday, June 23rd, with jazz musicians at 20 different clubs, bars, and restaurants downtown. On Friday, the 24th, and Saturday, the 25th, the festival will be in Clinton Square with national acts performing. The festival is a great way for families to enjoy free entertainment at one of Syracuse’s favorite cultural events.

For more information, visit the Syracuse Jazz Fest website.