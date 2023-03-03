(WSYR-TV) — People have been asking and hoping for the return of the Syracuse Jazz Fest. Now we’re getting word that it will be returning this summer for its 37th year. Frank Malfitano, the founder of Jazz Fest, has announced that they’ve reached their fundraising goals, so it’s coming back, even bigger than last year’s Jazz Fest at Clinton Square.

Syracuse Jazz Fest will be from Thursday, June 23rd until Saturday, June 25th. The event will have free admission.

For more information about this year’s Jazz Fest, visit: syracusejazzfest.com.