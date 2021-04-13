Syracuse Mets Announce Virtual Open House & Ticket Information

For the first time in over a year, fans will hear “Play Ball!” at NBT Bank Stadium.

To build excitement for opening day on May 4th, the Syracuse Mets are hosting a virtual open house on Thursday, April 15. It’s happening from 7pm to 8pm on Zoom and open to the first 500 people to connect. A link will be provided that day at SyracuseMets.com and on their social media accounts.

Ahead of the 2021 season, Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol shares 9 things to know about ticket sales and attendance:

Tickets will go on sale starting 10 a.m. April 20. They will be available at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular office hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online at SyracuseMets.com.



Tickets will go on sale on a monthly basis due to possible changes in COVID-19 regulations throughout the season. On April 20, fans will be able to purchase tickets for games during the month of May, including Opening Day, May 4. Tickets for each subsequent month will go on sale on the following schedule: June tickets, 10 a.m. May 27; July tickets, 10 a.m. June 17; August tickets, 10 a.m. July 22; September tickets, 10 a.m. Aug. 30.



Season seat members will be able to pre-select games three days before the general public each month and are being contacted by the team now.



Fans who held onto tickets from the 2020 season will be able to exchange them in advance of the general public on April 19.



The Mets will follow state guidelines and limit tickets sales to 20 percent capacity with socially distanced pod seating, which will allow 2,163 fans to attend each game. Pods are predetermined and will range from 1 seat to 6 seats.



Syracuse will be selling luxury suites for full, half, and quarter seasons and if available, on a game-by-game basis. Hospitality locations for group parties will also take place under the guidelines set forth by the state for weddings and private events.



Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry. Proof of vaccination is only valid if the individual has received their second Moderna or Pfizer shot, or first Johnson & Johnson shot at least two weeks prior to the event date. Negative COVID-19 tests must be dated within 72 hours of the event if it is a PCR test, or within 6 hours of the event if it is an Antigen test. The Mets will be screening fans upon entry to the stadium, including temperature testing.



Fans will be required to wear a face mask covering both their nose and mouth for the duration of the game, unless they are actively eating or drinking.



Fans will also be asked to remain in their seats and not linger throughout the stadium, unless using the restroom, purchasing food or drinks at the concession stands, or shopping in the team store.

The Mets will open with a home contest against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 4 and will play a 120-game schedule.

Click here to learn more and purchase tickets (when available).