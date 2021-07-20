Syracuse Mets Honor Healthcare Heroes At The Ball Park

The Syracuse Mets are gearing up for a week on the road in Trenton New Jersey and will be back in town at M & T Bank Stadium starting Tuesday July 27th.

General Manager Jason Smorol says they’re already looking ahead at plans for the onslaught of home games and family friendly events.

On Tuesday, July 27th, the Syracuse Mets will take on the Scanton RailRiders to kick of Healthcare Heroes Week. The special event honoring so many who have done so much to help those in need, is presented by Loretto. The Central New York Community is invited to nominate a healthcare hero they know and can do so online here.

Salt City Mets Day is also taking place on Saturday followed by Wall of Fame Day Sunday with former NewsChannel 9 Sports Anchor Jack Morse being inducted along with many others. Jason also adds that fans can expect to see some of the stadium’s family favorites in play too. Taco Tuesday, Dollar Thursday, and Craft Beer Friday are just a few fun themes you can enjoy.

From taking in the new stadium, kicking back and enjoying the baseball game or even just checking out Jason’s favorite part — the parking lot — there’s a lot to see and do at the ball park. To stay up to date and to learn more, visit MILB.com/Syracuse and get your tickets today.