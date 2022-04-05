The Syracuse Mets open their season Tuesday night April 5th when they host the Scranton Rail Riders. Team Manager Jason Smorol says they have a lot of great things planned to kick off the all new baseball season ay NBT Bank Stadium.

Gates open at 5:30 and the game gets underway at 6:35 p.m. with the first 100 fans also taking home a bucket hat from the ballpark. New York Mets great Mookie Wilson will also be in attendance to sign autographs on the concourse from 7 to 8 p.m. The game will culminate with post game fireworks too, to close out the first night of the baseball season.

And new this year, Pavone’s Pizza and Danny’s Steaks are part of the ballpark’s concessions along with so many new options for fans to enjoy all season long.

Syracuse Mets take on the Scranton Rail Riders tonight. To learn more about the game, or to check out the entire season schedule, visit SyracuseMets.com.