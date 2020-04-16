Syracuse Mets Step Up To The Plate For Healthcare Workers

Witty Wicks in Township 5 has established some creative business model measures since the beginning of COVID-19. Approximately 5 weeks ago, the small Central New York business was in the early stages of navigating a new normal. Today, Owner Aubrey Panek credits the stores success to the customer support in central New York.

“We have had amazing community support,”she adds and even says their online sales have been booming. She's been making daily trips to the local post office with many boxes set to ship.