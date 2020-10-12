Syracuse Mutual Aid and Local Hairstylists Helping The Homeless Ahead of The Winter Season

The goal of Syracuse Mutual Aid is to give those in need a voice and three local ladies have come together to help those who need it most in the Syracuse Community.

Syracuse Mutual Aid will host an event on October 19th from 12 to 5pm with a goal to gather winter necessities for the homeless. Area hairstylists from several downtown salons will also be volunteering their time and skills to give free basic haircuts to the homeless from 1to 4pm.

Donations of freshly laundered coats, warm winter clothing, socks, hats, gloves, backpacks and toiletries will be accepted at the Evan Michaels Salon located at 553 North Salina Street and Marisa’s Fortress of Beauty on 220 Walton Street.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place and masks will be required at the event. Collected donations will be handed out in Clinton Square during the event from noon to 5pm on October 19th. To learn more you can the event page on Facebook.