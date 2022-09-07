(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown.

Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.

Paulus makes it a point to come back to Syracuse every year for this event. In fact, it’s the largest off-campus event to support the Niagara athletic department.

“It’s obviously very special to me to come back home and be a part of it,” he shares.

The Niagara basketball team is excited for the upcoming season, which will feature some new coaches and new players.

“For us to have this event in Syracuse for Niagara Athletics, it’s been so important for us,” Paulus says.