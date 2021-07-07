Syracuse Native Inspires New Thriller By Bestselling Author David Fisher

New York Based Author David Fisher has written more than two dozen New York Times bestsellers with famous folks from both sides of the political spectrum but his latest story has an inspirational local tie.

“The Executive Order” is a one-step-ahead thriller featuring DC-based reporter and disabled war veteran Rollie Stone. Stone’s character is inspired by Syracuse resident and David’s longtime friend Brian McLane. They both studied at Syracuse University together.

“My main protagonist is a little different than most books because he’s in a wheelchair,” he says.

Fisher adds that Brian’s contributions to the disabled community have been enormous and he says that his spirit and impact has been even greater. His own friendship with Brian has made him aware and sensitive to everyone with disabilities. Brian has championed rights for the disabled, including lobbying for and consulting on the design of facilities for the physically challenged in the Carrier Dome and other major public venues.

“I just felt that I wanted to bring my readers into a world that they didn’t really appreciate,” he adds.

In ‘The Executive Order’, Rollie Stone who has a similar drive like Brian, unravels the truth after a series of devastating terrorist attacks rock the country. The new administration springs into action and begins rolling out executive orders that claim to protect the American people—while slowly chipping away at their constitutional freedoms.

“It’s really based on what happens if we don’t figure out how to get along with each other,” David says.

You can read “The Executive Order” and learn more about Rollie Stone by purchasing a copy today. It’s available wherever books are sold. To check out the more than 80 books that David has lent his time and talents to, visit DFisher.com.