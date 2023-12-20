(WSYR-TV) — There are too many Christmas songs to count, and more coming every year. But there are considerably fewer for New Year’s Eve.

A Central New York native, now living in Nashville, is hoping to add one to the catalog.

Singer/songwriter Mikki Zip got her start at the age of 13, thanks to her uncle, country rocker TJ Sacco. She’ll be home for the holidays when she releases her latest song, “Midnight Kiss.” Zip joined Wednesday on Bridge Street to talk about her career, growing up in Syracuse before moving to Nashville, and her new single.

“Midnight Kiss” releases on December 29th, where it will be streaming wherever you listen to music including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all other platforms.

You can learn more about Mikki at MikkiZip.com.