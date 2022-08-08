(WSYR-TV) — Imagine having a lumberjack for a mom and a vampire for a dad. In Syracuse native Mat Heagerty’s new children’s book, that’s exactly the case.

The book explores the journey of a young boy who is torn between the two paths his parents desire for his future. The mother wants him to follow in her footsteps and become a lumberjack. The father, however, wants his son to become a vampire just like him. Main character “Lumberjackula” wants neither. Instead, he wants to be a dancer.

While most people can’t relate to having a lumberjack or a vampire for a parent, many can empathize with the fear of disappointment, especially when it comes to family.

Mat himself faced hardship growing up due to his dyslexia, and as a result, didn’t enjoy reading as a kid. He learned to read through comics because of the visual clues and small text blocks, leading him to gain a greater appreciation for graphic novels. Now, he is a successful graphic novelist himself.

Mat says the messages in each of his books are all about acceptance and self confidence.

The book “Lumberjackula” is now available to buy. To learn more about the graphic novel or to purchase it, visit Mat’s website at MatHeagerty.com.