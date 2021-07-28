Syracuse Native Set To Compete In Miss New York USA Pageant

Central New York Native and Syracuse University Alum Emily Mahana is a Bridge Engineer at Barton & Loguidice in Liverpool and next month she’s hoping to add Miss New York USA to her title.

The 2014 Cicero-North Syracuse graduated turned engineer will compete in the Catskills and she says she’s on a mission to empower the next generation of girls in STEM like her.

“Growing up, my dad worked in engineering but I never had a female role model to look up to, so I hope that my efforts can help encourage girls and children in general, to get involved in the STEM field.”

To further her mission, Emily has also created an online series called “STEM Sundays With Emily.” The series is a resource for parents, teachers and students to help teach basic STEM concepts with materials found around the house or the classroom.

Science, engineering and math certainly come easy for Emily and pageantry has too. It was something that she always loved from afar and when the opportunity to compete in college came about, she says, she jumped at the chance. Her first win has lead her down a new path that she hopes will earn her top nods at the Miss New York, USA Pageant.

Regardless of where she lands, she wants to show other young girls that being who you are is what matters most.

“Everything that I do, I want to be authentic the entire time. Whether it’s my YouTube series, whether it’s at the pageant; whatever it is, I just want to be my authentic self,” she says.

The Miss New York USA Pageant is happening on August 20th at Resorts World Catskills in Monticello New York. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at the door. To learn more, visit MissNewYorkUSA.com. You can also find Emily’s online series here.